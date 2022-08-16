Crow-Armstrong has hit .253 with eight homers, 13 steals and a .791 OPS in 42 games since his promotion to High-A South Bend, but he's also struck out 51 times in 196 plate appearances -- a 28.6 percent clip.

His whiffing issues have been even more pronounced recently, as Crow-Armstrong has a 32.9 percent strikeout rate across his last 18 games. The 20-year-old outfielder also has a meager 5.7 percent walk rate at the higher level. Crow-Armstrong was far better on both counts earlier this season in Single-A, where he struck out at a terrific 17.6 percent clip while posting a 12.4 percent walk rate. While his power and speed have remained intact -- he's now up to 16 homers and 27 steals -- Crow-Armstrong clearly has to make some adjustments to get his plate discipline back on track.