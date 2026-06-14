Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Hits leadoff homer in win

Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and a second run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Giants.

Crow-Armstrong has logged an extra-base hit in four straight contests and in seven of 11 games in June. He's batting .383 (18-for-47) with five homers and seven RBI this month. The outfielder is now batting .263 with an .803 OPS, 12 homers, 15 stolen bases, 33 RBI, 42 runs scored, 11 doubles and three triples over 71 games. He has been the Cubs' primary leadoff hitter versus right-handers since late May.