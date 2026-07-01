Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Homers, swipes base in rout

Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 23-3 win over the Padres.

Crow-Armstrong batted leadoff for the Cubs and enjoyed a great offensive performance as the team rolled to 17 hits and eight home runs overall. The star outfielder showed off his impressive combination of power and speed, and he's now up 19 home runs and 21 stolen bases for the season. Crow-Armstrong is trending toward reaching the 30-30 plateau for the second straight year after blasting 31 home runs and swiping 35 bags during the 2025 regular season.