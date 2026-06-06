Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Homers twice in win

Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-5 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants.

Crow-Armstrong got the Cubs on the board with a solo shot in the sixth inning before tying the game in the ninth with a 403-foot blast. The 24-year-old is in the midst of an 11-game hitting streak that includes five homers, nine RBI, nine runs scored and one stolen base. The hot stretch has boosted his season slash line to .259/.343/.448 to go along with 11 long balls, 32 RBI, 37 runs scored and 13 steals across 272 plate appearances.