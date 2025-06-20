Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Brewers.

Crow-Armstrong joined the 20-20 club with a two-run homer in the first inning. According to MLB.com, the 23-year-old is not only the first player to reach the milestone this season but is also tied for the fourth fastest ever to do so, achieving the feat in 73 games. Overall, he's slashing .270/.309/.558 with 20 home runs, 60 RBI, 54 runs scored and 23 steals across 307 plate appearances.