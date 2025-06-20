Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Thursday's 8-7 loss to the Brewers.

Crow-Armstrong joined the 20/20 club with a two-run homer in the first inning. According to MLB.com, the 23-year-old is not only the first player to reach the milestone this season but is also tied for the fourth-fastest ever to do so. Overall, he's slashing .270/.309/.558 with 20 home runs, 60 RBI, 54 runs scored and 23 steals across 307 plate appearances.