Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Joins 30-30 club in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 12-1 win over the Cardinals. He was also hit by a pitch.
Crow-Armstrong became the sixth player this season to reach the 30-homer, 30-steal milestone with a two-run blast in the fourth inning. Per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, the 23-year-old joined Sammy Sosa as the only players in Cubs history to accomplish the feat. Despite hitting just .209 since the All-Star break, Crow-Armstrong is slashing .245/.285/.476 with 30 long balls, 93 RBI, 90 runs scored and 35 steals across 640 plate appearances on the year.
More News
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Getting breather•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Notches homer and steal in win•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Shows off speed Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Back in lineup at DH•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Could return Monday•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: On bench Sunday•