Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's 12-1 win over the Cardinals. He was also hit by a pitch.

Crow-Armstrong became the sixth player this season to reach the 30-homer, 30-steal milestone with a two-run blast in the fourth inning. Per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com, the 23-year-old joined Sammy Sosa as the only players in Cubs history to accomplish the feat. Despite hitting just .209 since the All-Star break, Crow-Armstrong is slashing .245/.285/.476 with 30 long balls, 93 RBI, 90 runs scored and 35 steals across 640 plate appearances on the year.