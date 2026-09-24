Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and a strikeout during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

With his stolen base Thursday, Crow-Armstrong officially joined the illustrious club of just six other players with 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a single season. The 24-year-old swiped his 40th bag after drawing a walk in the first inning against Tyler Phillips. The young phenom has cemented his MVP campaign, batting .280/.373/.575 with 45 homers, 107 RBI, 40 stolen bases and 82 walks over 716 plate appearances this season.