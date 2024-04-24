The Cubs recalled Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Crow-Armstrong is taking the roster spot vacated by the injured Cody Bellinger (ribs). The 22-year-old has hit just .203/.241/.392 with a 24:3 K:BB over his first 19 games at Iowa this season, but he could still see ample action in center field in Bellinger's place if manager Craig Counsell wants Crow-Armstrong terrific glove in the lineup. Mike Tauchman is also a candidate to see reps in center field.