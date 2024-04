Crow-Armstrong had to leave Sunday's game with Triple-A Iowa due to right elbow soreness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Crow-Amstrong banged up the elbow on a dive in a previous game. The Cubs are saying he was removed as a precaution, so it seems safe to call him day-to-day. Crow-Armstrong is slashing .265/.306/.529 with one home run and four stolen bases in his first nine contests with Iowa this season.