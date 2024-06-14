Crow-Armstrong is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Cardinals.
Crow-Armstrong will sit Friday after a run of four straight starts, during which he went 3-for-15 with five strikeouts and two stolen bases. Mike Tauchman will man center field while Cody Bellinger receives a turn as Chicago's designated hitter.
