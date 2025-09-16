Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Notches homer and steal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a steal and an additional run scored in Monday's 4-0 victory at Pittsburgh.
The Chicago center fielder tallied his team's final run of the contest with a 414-foot solo shot off Pirates reliever Cam Sanders in the sixth. Crow-Armstrong previously nabbed his 35th base of the season, becoming the first Cub to reach that mark since Nico Hoerner swiped 43 in 2023. Through 601 total plate appearances, Crow-Armstrong is now slashing .248/.290/.486 with 29 homers, 87 runs scored and 88 RBI.
