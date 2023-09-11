Crow-Armstrong was called up by the Cubs on Monday.
It was announced earlier Monday that Crow-Armstrong would be getting the call, and the Cubs made the move official shortly thereafter. Chances are he will see plenty of action the rest of the way, but he is not in the lineup for Monday's matchup with the Rockies.
