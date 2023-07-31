Crow-Armstrong was promoted from Double-A Tennessee to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

The Cubs' center fielder of the future, Crow-Armstrong had a 150 wRC+ and 11.9 percent walk rate since May 23 and he hit .368 with four home runs and four steals in his last 10 games, so it was time for a new challenge. The 21-year-old outfielder has a chance to aid fantasy managers in all five standard roto categories. It's not inconceivable that the Cubs could bring him up in September if he doesn't skip a beat at Triple-A, but it's probably more likely Crow-Armstrong debuts early next season.