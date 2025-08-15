Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-3 with a double, one RBI and one run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Pirates. He was also hit by a pitch.

Crow-Armstrong was a constant nuisance for the Pirates, reaching in all four plate appearances and playing a role in both Cubs runs. The 23-year-old notched his first multi-hit game since July 30, snapping a 3-for-41 slump over his previous 11 August contests. For the year, he's slashing .259/.297/.523 with 27 homers, 79 RBI, 75 runs scored and 30 steals across 493 plate appearances.