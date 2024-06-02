Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases Saturday in a 7-5 win against the Reds.

Crow-Armstrong made the most of his two trips on the basepaths by swiping a bag in each instance. This was his third game since being recalled from the minors Thursday. While Crow-Armstrong has posted a modest .250/.310/.359 slash line with just one homer over 26 contests in the majors this year, he's shown off his speed with seven steals in seven attempts.