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Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Reaches 20 stolen bases

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Crow-Armstrong went 0-for-2 with three walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

Despite going hitless, Crow-Armstrong found plenty of ways to impact Sunday's game. He drew three walks, scored a run during Chicago's decisive three-run 10th inning and swiped his 20th base of the season in the sixth. The outfielder has shown elite plate discipline of late, drawing at least one walk in eight of his last 10 games while batting .289 (11-for-38) over that span. Through 84 games, Crow-Armstrong is slashing .278/.364/.505 with 17 home runs, 13 doubles, four triples, 45 RBI and 51 runs scored.

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