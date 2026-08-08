Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Reaches 30-steal plateau

Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Royals. He also stole a base.

Crow-Armstrong extended his hitting streak to five games and also swiped a base for the second straight contest. The talented outfielder is now up to 30 stolen bases overall, which marks his second consecutive season reaching that milestone. With four more home runs this year, Crow-Armstrong will have back to back 30-30 campaigns as well. With a robust .937 OPS to boot, the 24-year-old has been an elite fantasy contributor in 2026.