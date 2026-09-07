Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two total RBI in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the Marlins.

Crow-Armstrong's fifth inning home run was one of the few bright spots for Chicago in an ugly loss, as it got the star outfielder to 40 home runs for the first time in his MLB career, and he also set a new career high with 96 RBI. Additionally, the 24-year-old is sitting at 33 stolen bases, and if he gets particularly active on the basepaths over the next few weeks, he could record the first 40-40 campaign in Cubs' team history and just the seventh in MLB history. Crow-Armstrong ultimately has his sights set on a possible NL MVP award in what's been a masterful fantasy performance to date.