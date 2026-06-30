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Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Reaches four times in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Monday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Crow-Armstrong seems to be seeing the ball well lately as he puts the finishing touches on an excellent month of baseball. In June, the star outfielder is batting .376 across 25 games, and he's contributed eight stolen bases, 10 home runs, 19 RBI and 19 runs scored. Crow-Armstrong has emerged as the catalyst of Chicago's offensive attack over the past two seasons, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.

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