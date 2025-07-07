Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-5 with one RBI and one stolen base in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Cardinals.

Crow-Armstrong has logged four steals over his last 12 games, a span in which he's batting .265 (13-for-49). He continues to rank among the majors' best on the basepaths -- his 27 steals on the year are good for third in baseball. He hasn't been a slouch with the bat either, slashing .272/.309/.550 with 23 home runs, 67 RBI, 64 runs scored, 20 doubles and four triples over 89 games in a breakout year.