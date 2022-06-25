Crow-Armstrong (hand) will return to the lineup at High-A South Bend on Saturday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Crow-Armstrong sustained a bruise on the back of his hand last week but will bat leadoff and play center field Saturday after missing a week and a half. Over nine games since being promoted to South Bend, the 20-year-old has hit .205 with two homers, a triple, three doubles, seven runs and five RBI.
More News
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Dealing with hand injury•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Decent start at High-A•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Advances to High-A•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Showing all five tools•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Enters camp without restrictions•
-
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Sent to Cubs for Baez•