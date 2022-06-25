Crow-Armstrong (hand) will return to the lineup at High-A South Bend on Saturday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Crow-Armstrong sustained a bruise on the back of his hand last week but will bat leadoff and play center field Saturday after missing a week and a half. Over nine games since being promoted to South Bend, the 20-year-old has hit .205 with two homers, a triple, three doubles, seven runs and five RBI.