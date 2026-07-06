Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Scores, swipes base in win

Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Cardinals.

After a scorching hot June, Crow-Armstrong is keeping things rolling in July. The star outfielder has started the month with hits in four straight games, and he's 6-for-12 overall in July with a home run, two stolen bases, three runs scored and three RBI. In June, Crow-Armstrong batted .381 with a 1.249 OPS, eight steals, 11 long balls, 20 RBI and 21 runs scored across 26 contests. The 24-year-old is headed toward his second straight All-Star Game appearance with a ton of momentum.