Crow-Armstrong is hitting .326/.463/.581 with two home runs, seven steals, eight strikeouts and eight walks in 11 games at Single-A Myrtle Beach.

The 20-year-old center fielder whom the Cubs acquired for Javier Baez at last year's trade deadline is hitting .358 with a .500 OBP, two home runs and nine steals in 67 career at-bats at Single-A. Crow-Armstrong missed most of last season after needing shoulder surgery. He has the look of a future five-category contributor and should soon get the bump to High-A.