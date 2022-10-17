Crow-Armstrong hit .312/.376/.520 with 16 homers, 32 steals (on 43 tries) and a 36:102 BB:K over 101 games split between Single-A and High-A in 2022.

Crow-Armstrong was much better across 39 games in Single-A (.998 OPS) than in the 63 games he played in High-A (.832 OPS), but he closed out the season on a heater, batting .362/.408/.543 over his final 23 games. Notably, Crow-Armstrong struck out at just an 18.4 percent clip over that stretch -- a huge improvement over the nearly 30 percent figure he was sitting on in High-A before then. That said, he also drew just three walks in that span, so he clearly still has some work to do. Nonetheless, Crow-Armstrong has impressive tools and makeup, making him one of the Cubs' top prospects. He's still a couple years away from the big leagues, though.