Armstrong went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Monday's Cactus League game against the Mariners and is now batting just .154 this spring.

Crow-Armstrong is one of the Cubs' top prospects, though he's yet to appear above the High-A level, so he's likely still a few years away from the majors. The 20-year-old should still benefit from the experience against MLB pitching, and he'll look to hit the ground running in the minors this season. Crow-Armstrong will likely spend the bulk of the year with Double-A Tennessee.