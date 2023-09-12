Crow-Armstrong will start in center field and bat eighth Tuesday at Colorado, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Crow-Armstrong made his major-league debut off the bench Monday and is now getting his first big-league start as the Cubs take on Rockies right-hander Chris Flexen. The dynamic 21-year-old top outfield prospect slashed .288/.364/.524 versus righties this season in the minors.