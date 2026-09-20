Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Reds. He also stole a base.

The star outfielder is following up a scintillating August with a big final month of the regular season, as he's now sporting a .946 OPS with six stolen bases, seven home runs and 16 RBI across 18 September contests. Overall, Crow-Armstrong is up to 45 long balls and 38 steals, putting him within shouting distance of just the seventh 40-40 campaign in MLB history. If he goes deep five more times in the final week, Crow-Armstrong will be just the second player in MLB history to reach 50 homers and at least 40 steals, joining Shohei Ohtani's incredible 2024 campaign, when he was unanimously named National League MVP. Crow-Armstrong seems well on his way to taking home that award this year.