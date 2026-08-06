Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Swipes base, scores two runs in win

Crow-Armstrong went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Thursday's 3-2, extra-innings win over the Blue Jays.

A day after going deep twice to get to 26 home runs on the season, Crow-Armstrong swiped his 29th bag of the year. It was a critical steal, too, as he nabbed third base in the bottom of the 11th inning with the game tied 2-2, then came around to score the winning run on a throwing error. The star outfielder is closing in on his second straight 30-30 campaign, and he's currently among the top 10 in the majors in both categories. Crow-Armstrong is on an absolute tear, and if he keeps this up, he could be the Cubs' first MVP winner since Kris Bryant back in 2016.