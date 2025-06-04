Crow-Armstrong went 1-for-3 with two walks, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Nationals. He also stole two bases.
That's now two straight games with multiple stolen bases for Crow-Armstrong, and he has five steals in his last three contests to get to 21 for the season through 60 games. The stolen bases alone make the 23-year-old valuable, but he also has 15 home runs and an .881 OPS, which has made him one of the top performers across all fantasy formats so far in 2025.
