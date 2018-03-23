Cubs' Peter Bourjos: Exits with cramp
Bourjos was pulled from Friday's game with a left calf cramp, Jesse Rogers of ESPNChicago.com reports.
The Cubs stated that Bourjos was removed as a precaution and he will be considered day-to-day for the time being. The 30-year-old is currently vying for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a backup outfielder after appearing in 100 big-league games for the Rays last season.
