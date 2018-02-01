Cubs' Peter Bourjos: Joins Cubs
Bourjos signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.
The outfielder has appeared in over 100 big-league games for four straight seasons, although that will likely come to an end this year. In 2017 with the Rays, Bourjos slashed 223/.272/.383 with five home runs, 15 RBI and five stolen bases, but only received 203 plate appearances (his lowest since 2013) and isn't a reliable presence against right-handed arms. He will provide some depth to the Cubs' outfield, especially with his legs and defensive abilities, but don't expect to see him in an impactful role.
