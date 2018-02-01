Play

Bourjos signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Thursday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

The outfielder has appeared in over 100 big-league games for four straight seasons, although that will likely come to an end this year. In 2017 with the Rays, Bourjos slashed 223/.272/.383 with five home runs, 15 RBI and five stolen bases, but only received 203 plate appearances (his lowest since 2013) and isn't a reliable presence against right-handed arms. He will provide some depth to the Cubs' outfield, especially with his legs and defensive abilities, but don't expect to see him in an impactful role.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Baseball