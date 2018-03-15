Bourjos is hitting .379 in 11 Cactus League games with five RBI and a stolen base.

Bourjos signed a minor league deal with the Cubs in the offseason and he's a longshot to make the Opening Day roster. However, the 30-year-old has more than 800 games of MLB experience, so he gives the club a veteran option if injuries strike.

