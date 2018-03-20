Cubs' Peter Bourjos: Roster spot could depend on bullpen decisions
Bourjos' chances of making the Cubs' Opening Day roster could depend on whether the team carries seven or eight relievers, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Bourjos has been playing well this spring, sporting a .342 average and two steals through 14 games (38 at-bats). If the Cubs keep eight relievers, the veteran outfielder could get crunched, but a seven-man bullpen might open the door for him to snag a spot on the bench. Even if Bourjos doesn't make the team out of spring training, his experience at the MLB level makes him someone who the club would likely feel comfortable calling up in a pinch.
