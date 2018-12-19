Cubs' Phillip Evans: Inks deal with Cubs
Evans (knee) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Wednesday, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.
Evans should be back to full health by the time spring training rolls around, but he did miss the last two months of the 2018 season due to a fractured left tibia. The infielder played in 15 games for the Mets, going 3-for-21 with one RBI and one steal in his time with the major-league club. Evans will provide some added depth for the Cubs at the Triple-A level.
