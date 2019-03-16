The Cubs reassigned Evans to their minor-league camp Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Evans was one of 15 players sent packing from big-league camp as the Cubs trimmed their spring roster down to 40. The 26-year-old's lack of a 40-man roster spot hurts his chances of immediately resurfacing in the big leagues in 2019, but his ability to play the outfield and all over the diamond could come in handy when the Cubs inevitably lose position players to the injured list.

