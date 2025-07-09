The Cubs placed Hodge on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right shoulder impingement.

Hodge was knocked around for six runs while recording just one out in Tuesday's loss to the Twins. Though Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday in a radio appearance on 670 The Score Chicago that he doesn't believe Hodge's injury is "anything major," the reliever will be on the shelf for at least a couple weeks. Hodge previously missed more than a month of action with oblique and hip injuries.