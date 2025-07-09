The Cubs placed Hodge on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right shoulder impingement, 670 The Score reports.

Hodge was knocked around for six runs while recording just one out in Tuesday's loss to the Twins. Manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday of Hodge's shoulder issue that "I don't think it's anything major," but the reliever will be down for at least a couple weeks. Hodge previously missed more than a month of action with oblique and hip injuries.