With the Cubs acquiring Ryan Pressly on Tuesday via trade, Hodge will likely slide into a setup role to start the regular season working in front of Pressly, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The veteran Pressly has 112 career MLB saves while Hodge only has nine, all of which he recorded during his 2024 rookie season. The Cubs will likely turn to the more experienced player first, but that doesn't completely close the door on Hodge to receive save opportunities. The young righty pitched well last year, registering a 1.88 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 52 strikeouts across 43 innings, and he would presumably be next in line to close games if Pressly falters.