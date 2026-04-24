Cubs' Porter Hodge: Moves to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cubs transferred Hodge (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Friday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Hodge will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after undergoing UCL reconstruction surgery Tuesday, so the Cubs will stash him away on the 60-day IL and give his 40-man roster spot to Nicky Lopez.
More News
-
Cubs' Porter Hodge: Opts for internal brace surgery•
-
Cubs' Porter Hodge: Undergoing season-ending surgery•
-
Cubs' Porter Hodge: Sent to 15-day injured list•
-
Cubs' Porter Hodge: Hopes to play catch by April 1•
-
Cubs' Porter Hodge: IL bound with flexor strain•
-
Cubs' Porter Hodge: Struggles with command Friday•