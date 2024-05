Hodge was spotted in the Cubs' clubhouse prior to Friday's game against the Pirates, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

No roster moves have been announced yet, but it would appear the Cubs could be adding Hodge to their bullpen. The 23-year-old holds a 4.80 ERA and 26:12 K:BB over 15 innings between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa this season. It would be Hodge's first major-league promotion.