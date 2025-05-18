Hodge worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless inning of relief Saturday, though it wasn't a save situation in a 7-3 win over the White Sox. He struck out one.

Hodge got some work for the first time in three days with the Cubs up four runs, so he was unable to qualify for his third save of the season. However, the righty did manage his second straight scoreless appearance, which comes on the heels of allowing three runs while retiring only one batter back on May 11. Hodge should still see save opportunities out of Chicago's bullpen, though Drew Pomeranz recorded the team's last save Monday, and veteran Ryan Pressly may reenter the mix at some point if he turns around his early-season struggles.