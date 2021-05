Ortega's contract was selected by the Cubs on Wednesday, Russell Dorsey of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ortega failed to break camp with the Cubs to begin the year, but he'll join the major-league club after Nico Hoerner (hamstring) was placed on the injured list as part of a corresponding move. The 30-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2019 and should mainly serve in a depth role with the Cubs, but he'll start in left field and bat sixth against the Pirates on Wednesday.