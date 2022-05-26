Ortega is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds.

The lefty-hitting Ortega will take a seat after starting each of the past four games in center field while going 3-for-16 at the plate. Even though the Reds are bringing a righty (Hunter Greene) to the hill, Ortega will give way in center field to the hot-hitting Christopher Morel, who is leading off for a third game in a row. With Morel's path to playing time in the infield becoming more blocked with Nico Hoerner's return from the injured list Wednesday, the rookie could see most of his starts out of the outfield moving forward. If that's the case, Ortega looks like he'll find himself as the odd man out of the lineup.