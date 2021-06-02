Ortega will start in right field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Padres.

Injuries to Jason Heyward (hamstring) and Jake Marisnick (hamstring) have opened up regular at-bats in right field for Ortega, who has cracked the lineup seven times in eight games. With three hits in 20 at-bats over that stretch, Ortega hasn't yet justified much attention outside of NL-only leagues, and he may need to step up his production in the plate in the near future before the Cubs move on to another option in the corner outfield.