Ortega will start in right field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Padres.

Injuries to Jason Heyward (hamstring) and Jake Marisnick (hamstring) have opened up regular at-bats in right field for Ortega, who has cracked the lineup seven times in eight games. With three hits in 20 at-bats over that stretch, Ortega hasn't yet justified much attention outside of NL-only leagues, and he may need to step up his production in the plate in the near future before the Cubs move on to another option in the corner outfield.

More News