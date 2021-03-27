Ortega was optioned to minor-league camp Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Ortega was in camp on a minor-league deal and never really had a shot to start the season in the majors. He'll likely begin the year with Triple-A Iowa and gives the Cubs some organizational depth this season.
