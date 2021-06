Ortega went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-1 win over San Diego.

In the fourth inning, Ortega was credited with an RBI after reaching on an error that allowed Anthony Rizzo to score. Ortega also collected a stolen base after reaching on a second-inning single. The 30-year-old outfielder has gone just 4-for-24 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in eight games this year. He's now 1-for-2 in stolen base attempts.