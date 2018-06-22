Rosario was charged with a blown save in Thursday's loss to the Reds, as he allowed two earned runs on four hits while retiring just a single batter.

Rosario came in with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and promptly allowed a grand slam that put the Reds ahead 5-2. The lefty gave up three more hits and one more run before getting out of the inning and ending his disastrous outing. Rosario saw his ERA jump from 0.60 to 1.76 in the process.