Rosario was claimed off waiver by the Cubs on Friday, Mark Gonzales of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Rosario only appeared in two big-league games with the Twins this season, allowing eight earned runs off seven hits over 2.1 innings of relief work. He will join Chicago's 40-man roster for the time being, and will likely start the 2018 season in the minors.

