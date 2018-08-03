Rosario was called up by the Cubs on Friday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Rosario was sent down to Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday but has been resummoned just two days later with Brian Duensing heading to the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation. Rosario's 1.97 ERA is quite good, but his underlying statistics (5.11 FIP, 19:16 K:BB) support the idea that he's no better than the low-leverage role he'll likely find himself in again at Wrigley Field.